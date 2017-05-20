Anthony Weiner's $12K Union Square rental listing disappears

Disgraced former congressman and onetime mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner has had a tumultuous few weeks: He pleaded guilty to federal obscenity charges that sprung from his last sexting scandal, and his wife, Huma Abedin, filed for divorce one day later. In the midst of-and, well, likely spurred by-all that, the couple decided to move on from the Union Square rental , located in the Zeckendorf Towers, where they'd been living since 2014.

