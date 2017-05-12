Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Will...
Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will announce sales of $80.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks . Six analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|Wed
|Anthony323
|1
|Apartments for rent @ BH'C
|May 10
|SamanthaNY
|1
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|May 8
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC