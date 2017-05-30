American Museum of Natural History's iconic blue whale gets its annual spring cleaning
It was a special day for the iconic blue whale that looms over the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life at the American Museum of Natural History . A specialized team of museum staff broker out the supplies to give the 94-foot replica its annual spring cleaning.
