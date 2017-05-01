Amazon tries out a radical new concep...

Amazon tries out a radical new concept a " a brick-and-mortar bookstore

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, customer Kirsty Carey, left, gets ready to swipe her credit card for clerk Marissa Pacchiarotti, as she makes one of the first purchases at the opening day for Amazon Books, the first brick-and-mortar retail store for online retail giant Amazon, in Seattle. Amazon.com has agreed to open a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Washington D.C., part of a nationwide push into physical retailing by America's largest e-commerce site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great home for sale! May 4 do_tuong 1
Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ... May 1 wendellgutierrez 1
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 30 Fcvk tRump 41
Condos for Sale in Phuket Apr 28 LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Apr 27 Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC