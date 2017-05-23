Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (...

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Position Decreased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Mon Halton UK News 14
News Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12) Mon Seth T Port 3
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Mon Green16 19
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) May 20 will market bust 9
One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium May 17 wendellgutierrez 1
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) May 16 AwesomeCareersOrg 7
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... May 16 LIGER 43
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC