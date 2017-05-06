Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 30
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Apr 28
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Apr 27
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Apr 27
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
|CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas
|Apr 25
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC