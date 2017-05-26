Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charges
A former real estate agent from Hazleton has pleaded guilty in federal court to scamming people into buying homes he didn't have the authority to sell, leaving many people with nothing. People who say they were duped out of their dream homes by Ignacio Beato were in court Friday and there was an audible sigh from them in the courtroom as he pleaded guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|May 22
|Green16
|19
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|May 20
|will market bust
|9
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|May 16
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC