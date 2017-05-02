A new venture firm focused on real es...

A new venture firm focused on real estate has raised $212 million from real estate industry giants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TechCrunch

It isn't easy to find white space in the world of venture capital, where every venture firm must have a specific vision to sell to the universities, pension funds and family offices that tend to fund them. But Brendan Wallace and business partner Brad Greiwe have a fresh pitch, as well as nontraditional investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ... Mon wendellgutierrez 1
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 30 Fcvk tRump 41
Condos for Sale in Phuket Apr 28 LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Apr 27 Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Apr 24 John 159
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC