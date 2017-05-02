A new venture firm focused on real estate has raised $212 million from real estate industry giants
It isn't easy to find white space in the world of venture capital, where every venture firm must have a specific vision to sell to the universities, pension funds and family offices that tend to fund them. But Brendan Wallace and business partner Brad Greiwe have a fresh pitch, as well as nontraditional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|Mon
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 30
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Apr 28
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Apr 27
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Apr 27
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
|CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas
|Apr 25
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|John
|159
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC