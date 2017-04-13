A four-story American flag hangs April 13, 2017, over
A group of Senate Democrats is asking the Trump Organization for details about its operations since President Donald Trump's inauguration, citing concerns about potential violations of parts of the U.S. Constitution. A four-story American flag hangs April 13, 2017, over an Austrian-crystal chandelier in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|May 16
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|May 16
|LIGER
|43
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|May 15
|josephblown
|3
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|May 11
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|May 11
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|May 10
|Anthony323
|1
