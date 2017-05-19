19 mistakes grads make when finding t...

19 mistakes grads make when finding their first apartments

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Finding your first apartment after college is a big undertaking - it can be hard to know where to start when you're staring at a stack of listings and the money from your new job is burning a hole in your pocket. And you're new to all this, so you're bound to make some mistakes along the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... Mon Bill Martin 1
Great home for sale! May 4 do_tuong 1
Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ... May 1 wendellgutierrez 1
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 30 Fcvk tRump 41
Condos for Sale in Phuket Apr 28 LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Apr 27 Mysterious Ways o... 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC