YouTube TV snares AMC's 'Walking Dead' for live service

18 hrs ago

YouTube, the world's most popular website for free, short-form video, introduced its live pay-TV service Wednesday -- with a little help from raging zombies. YouTube TV, which had been in testing, will soon add six cable channels from AMC Networks Inc. , including AMC and BBC America, as part of a $35-a-month live TV subscription that already includes the four major broadcast networks and dozens of cable outlets.

