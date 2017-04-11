YouTube TV snares AMC's 'Walking Dead' for live service
YouTube, the world's most popular website for free, short-form video, introduced its live pay-TV service Wednesday -- with a little help from raging zombies. YouTube TV, which had been in testing, will soon add six cable channels from AMC Networks Inc. , including AMC and BBC America, as part of a $35-a-month live TV subscription that already includes the four major broadcast networks and dozens of cable outlets.
