Wynne wants to cool 'frantic' Greater...

Wynne wants to cool 'frantic' Greater Toronto real estate market

18 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Premier Kathleen Wynne is promising a "responsible" package of reforms soon to address rapid leap in both price of homes and rental rates in region. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says her government will introduce a package of measures on housing affordability "very soon," which, she believes, will cool the hot Toronto-area real estate market swiftly.

