World's largest real estate franchise now in Jamaica
The world's largest real-estate franchise, Keller Williams, has awarded a permit to St Ann-based Meldam Realty to operate to operate offices in Jamaica under the American-based company's name. Chief executive officer of Meldam, Rory Marsh, said the company will serve as the regional operating principal of KW Jamaica.
