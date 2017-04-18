World's largest real estate franchise...

World's largest real estate franchise now in Jamaica

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The world's largest real-estate franchise, Keller Williams, has awarded a permit to St Ann-based Meldam Realty to operate to operate offices in Jamaica under the American-based company's name. Chief executive officer of Meldam, Rory Marsh, said the company will serve as the regional operating principal of KW Jamaica.

