Why the best real estate agents are the ones no one hears about
Real estate doesn't have an accurate or favorable perception with the public, which is why it's time to stop talking about raising the bar and actually do it. Are real estate agents selling or counseling? Are they expected to be cheerleaders or shepherds; to paint the "happily ever after" or "be careful" picture? Having almost three decades of appraisal and sales experience allows me to offer the opinion that the number of agents filing the role of "counselor" are few and far between.
