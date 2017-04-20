What real estate agents should know about pot legalization
Buyers or renters wanting to grow should look for enclosed windowless rooms, expanded electrical and plumbing, unfinished floors and more. So far, insurance carriers have been covering stolen plants or fires started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.
