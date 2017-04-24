Weekly Real Estate Market Update, April 28/17
Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 632 # Sales: 312 Ratio: 49% # Price Changes: 369 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 159 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 161 Active single family home listings: 3084 Active condo listings: 2,592 Homes 4-week running average: $436k Condos 4-week running average: $256k Sara MacLennan is the Director of Marketing at Liv Real Estate and a licensed Real Estate Associate.
