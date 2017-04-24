Weekly Real Estate Market Update, Apr...

Weekly Real Estate Market Update, April 28/17

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Edmonton Real Estate Blog

Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 632 # Sales: 312 Ratio: 49% # Price Changes: 369 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 159 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 161 Active single family home listings: 3084 Active condo listings: 2,592 Homes 4-week running average: $436k Condos 4-week running average: $256k Sara MacLennan is the Director of Marketing at Liv Real Estate and a licensed Real Estate Associate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edmonton Real Estate Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... 5 min huntcoyotes 32
Condos for Sale in Phuket Fri LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Thu Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Thu Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Apr 24 John 159
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,641,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC