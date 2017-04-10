Weekly Real Estate Market Update, Apr...

Weekly Real Estate Market Update, April 14/17

15 hrs ago Read more: Edmonton Real Estate Blog

Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 650 # Sales: 313 Ratio: 48% # Price Changes: 306 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 147 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 190 Active single family home listings: 2,958 Active condo listings: 2,494 Homes 4-week running average: $433k Condos 4-week running average: $251k Lots of activity this week.

