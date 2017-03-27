WATCH Real Estate Update avoiding wir...

WATCH Real Estate Update avoiding wire fraud in home transactions

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The largest and most secure title and escrow agencies and realtors are doing everything possible to keep consumers safe but home buyers and sellers must exercise caution in wiring money. Wire fraud is growing because hackers are getting in between consumers and settlement companies while consumers are presuming the process is fool proof.

