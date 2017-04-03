Virtual reality is shaking up the marketing of real estate

Nearly a year before Jack Sazama will actually set foot in his new digs at the Spectrum apartments near the University of Minnesota, the freshman strapped on a set of cheap plastic goggles, strolled through his new apartment in virtual reality and then signed a lease. "The buildings weren't even up yet, so it was nice to get a sense of what it would look like," Sazama said.

