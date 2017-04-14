Vancouver realtor says Green housing plan could shock real estate market
A Vancouver-area realtor and real estate blogger thinks the B.C. Greens' housing platform could cause a massive shift in the city's housing market. "You're really going against the grain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Joanna
|2
|New Launch Condo Moulmein 27
|Fri
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 9
|SLB
|17
|Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Johnson Associates Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage ... (May '14)
|Apr 8
|if-bubble-burst
|5
|Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11)
|Apr 7
|La law
|22
|New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid...
|Apr 7
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC