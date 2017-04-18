US home sales shoot up to 10-year high

US home sales shoot up to 10-year high

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Americans purchased homes in March at the fastest pace in over a decade, a strong start to the traditional spring buying season. The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes climbed 4.4 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.71 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 11 hr ichweiss 32
Bellewoods EC by Qingjian Realty Thu Edwin88 1
The Brownstone EC @ Canberra Drive Thu Edwin88 1
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... Apr 19 GTA 1
RV parks Apr 17 GaryT 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Apr 17 immigration eh 15
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... Apr 17 TerriB1 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC