US home sales shoot up to 10-year high
" Americans purchased homes in March at the fastest pace in over a decade, a strong start to the traditional spring buying season. The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes climbed 4.4 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.71 million.
