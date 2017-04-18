UPDATE 1-Vanke to invest $435 mln in China property agency Lianjia
HONG KONG, April 20 China Vanke , the nation's No.2 homebuilder by sales, is investing 3 billion yuan for an undisclosed stake in domestic real estate agency Lianjia, becoming its latest heavyweight backer ahead of a planned initial public offering . Beijing-based Lianjia already has the backing of Chinese technology giants Baidu Inc and Tencent Holdings as well as venture capital firms including Huasheng Capital, according to local media.
