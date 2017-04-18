UPDATE 1-Vanke to invest $435 mln in China property agency Lianjia

HONG KONG, April 20 China Vanke , the nation's No.2 homebuilder by sales, is investing 3 billion yuan for an undisclosed stake in domestic real estate agency Lianjia, becoming its latest heavyweight backer ahead of a planned initial public offering . Beijing-based Lianjia already has the backing of Chinese technology giants Baidu Inc and Tencent Holdings as well as venture capital firms including Huasheng Capital, according to local media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.