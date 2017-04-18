UPDATE 1-Vanke to invest $435 mln in ...

UPDATE 1-Vanke to invest $435 mln in China property agency Lianjia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG, April 20 China Vanke , the nation's No.2 homebuilder by sales, is investing 3 billion yuan for an undisclosed stake in domestic real estate agency Lianjia, becoming its latest heavyweight backer ahead of a planned initial public offering . Beijing-based Lianjia already has the backing of Chinese technology giants Baidu Inc and Tencent Holdings as well as venture capital firms including Huasheng Capital, according to local media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 3 hr ichweiss 32
Bellewoods EC by Qingjian Realty Thu Edwin88 1
The Brownstone EC @ Canberra Drive Thu Edwin88 1
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... Wed GTA 1
RV parks Apr 17 GaryT 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Apr 17 immigration eh 15
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... Apr 17 TerriB1 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC