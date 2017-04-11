Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach

Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company. FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017.

