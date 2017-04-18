U.S. home sales shoot up to 10-year high
Americans purchased homes in March at the fastest pace in more than a decade, a strong start to the traditional spring buying season. Sales of existing homes climbed 4.4 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.71 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craig Barrager Remax Real Estate Centre (May '14)
|2 hr
|where tax cash going
|9
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|15 hr
|ichweiss
|32
|Bellewoods EC by Qingjian Realty
|Thu
|Edwin88
|1
|The Brownstone EC @ Canberra Drive
|Thu
|Edwin88
|1
|Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ...
|Apr 19
|GTA
|1
|RV parks
|Apr 17
|GaryT
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Apr 17
|immigration eh
|15
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC