Trump tower fated not to rise in Indo...

Trump tower fated not to rise in Indonesian isle of the gods

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Thousands of people flock daily to the centuries-old, sacred Hindu temple at Tanah Lot, a rock formation that juts into the Indian Ocean. An island at high tide and flanked by sheer cliffs, it's among Bali's most photographed sites, particularly for the mesmerizing sunsets that transform the waters into a shimmering orange vista.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Condos for Sale in Phuket 9 hr LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) 18 hr Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Thu Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Apr 24 John 159
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 23 Dane Jah 29
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC