Trump Organization settles lawsuit with restaurateur Jose Andres
The Trump Organization and restauranteur Jose Andres have settled a long-running lawsuit, according to a joint statement released by both parties Friday. In July 2015, Andres backed out of a plan to open a restaurant in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington after Trump said in his presidential campaign launch speech that Mexico is "not sending their best" to the US when immigrants from there include "rapists" and people "bringing drugs" and "bringing crime."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|La law
|22
|New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid...
|19 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye...
|Thu
|zio-illuminati
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Thu
|M2BusinessSolutions
|130
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 3
|George P
|16
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Mar 30
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC