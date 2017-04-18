Trump just signed a 'buy American' or...

Trump just signed a 'buy American' order, but his own...

President Trump signed an executive order April 18 that he says will promote a "Buy American and Hire American" agenda. The order targets the US H1-B visa program , which is designed to attract foreign workers with specialized advanced skills, and directs government agencies to enact changes to prevent fraud and abuse of the program.

