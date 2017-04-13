Trump-brand hotel in Dallas called off
A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said Thursday that the president's company told the developer not to pursue the deal with the city council. City council member Philip Kingston, who opposed the project, said Sarimsakci told him and another council member this week that he was switching to another hotel operator because of local concern "about the Trump name."
