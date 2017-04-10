Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate market as uncertainty sets in
Sarah Blakely recalls feeling some trepidation when she and her husband shelled out more than $300,000 for a modest 1 1/2-storey house in a less-desirable part of Toronto. Seven years later, they found themselves on the right side of a hot housing market, with values tripling in a 'hood suddenly considered up-and-coming for young families seeking detached homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|46 min
|Rick Perry s Closet
|24
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|Apr 14
|Joanna
|2
|New Launch Condo Moulmein 27
|Apr 14
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 9
|SLB
|17
|Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Johnson Associates Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage ... (May '14)
|Apr 8
|if-bubble-burst
|5
|Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11)
|Apr 7
|La law
|22
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC