Three hopefuls vie to represent Denton's west side
Retired businessman Paul Meltzer started his run for District 3 last fall, when some political insiders expected District 3 council member Kathleen Wazny to run for a second term. After rumors began to swirl that Wazny wouldn't run, Robson Ranch real estate agent Don Duff threw in his outback safari hat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Mar 30
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|Mar 30
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC