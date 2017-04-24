This spring's real estate market is e...

This spring's real estate market is expected to be busier than last year's

Approximately 63 percent of real estate professionals surveyed by Bright MLS expect this year's spring housing market to be busier than last spring. This data comes from Bright MLS, the Mid-Atlantic's largest multiple listing service that serves approximately 85,000 real estate professionals across 40,000 square miles.

