The week in real estate industry deals: March 27-31
While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there's another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships. We'll be recapping every week's noteworthy deals that didn't make it into print for your perusal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Mar 30
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|Mar 30
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC