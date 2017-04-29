The week in real estate industry deal...

The week in real estate industry deals: April 24-28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Inman Real Estate News

While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there's another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships. We'll be recapping every week's noteworthy deals that didn't make it into print for your perusal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... 7 hr CodeTalker 34
Condos for Sale in Phuket Fri LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Thu Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Thu Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Apr 24 John 159
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC