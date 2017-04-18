The Scene at TheWrap's 2017 Power Women Breakfast in...
"The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss and best-selling author Margaret Atwood served as keynote speakers at TheWrap's Power Women Breakfast series in Washington DC on Wednesday. This is the second year the series has come to Washington DC to connect the most influential women across government, media, entertainment and policy.
