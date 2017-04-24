The expensive mistakes made by NZ's amateur landlords
There are in the region of 130,000 landlords in New Zealand, the majority of who have only one rental. Figures obtained in 2015 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment showed just over 104,000 landlords had just one rental, and just under 23,000 had between two and five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas
|Tue
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08)
|Mon
|John
|159
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Sun
|Dane Jah
|29
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Apr 23
|Fishbone
|131
|A present day artistic impression residential c...
|Apr 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Apr 22
|Halton Hills News
|13
|Craig Barrager Remax Real Estate Centre (May '14)
|Apr 21
|where tax cash going
|9
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC