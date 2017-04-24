The expensive mistakes made by NZ's a...

The expensive mistakes made by NZ's amateur landlords

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

There are in the region of 130,000 landlords in New Zealand, the majority of who have only one rental. Figures obtained in 2015 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment showed just over 104,000 landlords had just one rental, and just under 23,000 had between two and five.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Tue wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Mon John 159
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Sun Dane Jah 29
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
A present day artistic impression residential c... Apr 23 wendellgutierrez 1
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Apr 22 Halton Hills News 13
News Craig Barrager Remax Real Estate Centre (May '14) Apr 21 where tax cash going 9
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC