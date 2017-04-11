The 4 best things you can do as a new real estate agent

New agent? No problem!We've all been there at some point in our careers -- new to the industry, learning as we go.You might assume those with connections in real estate have an immediate advantage, but the successful agents in your area all began at the same starting line: Having to select the right brokerage, learning the ins and outs of the business, building on their sphere of influence and getting the word out about their profession.Here are some great things you can do as a new agent to overcome the odds of failure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.