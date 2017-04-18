Target of online trolls suing neo-Nazi website's publisher
In this undated photo released by the Southern Poverty Law Center's Dan Chung, Tanya Gersh poses for a photo. Gersh, a Montana real estate agent sued the founder of a neo-Nazi website on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, saying the publisher orchestrated an anti-Semitic "campaign of terror" that bombarded the woman and her family with hateful messages from anonymous internet trolls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RV parks
|Mon
|GaryT
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Mon
|immigration eh
|15
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|Mon
|Wondering
|31
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Mon
|TerriB1
|1
|Angullia Park Skyline @ Orchard Boulevard
|Mon
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|Apr 14
|Joanna
|2
|New Launch Condo Moulmein 27
|Apr 14
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC