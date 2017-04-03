Swift Current Real Estate market reco...

Swift Current Real Estate market records busy first quarter

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Southwest Booster

A record fourth quarter in 2016 has continued into one of the busiest first quarters to kick off the 2017 real estate market in Swift Current. Nineteen-year real estate veteran Kelsey Adam of Century 21 Accord Realty has released figures compiled by the MLSA system of the local real estate board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid... 3 hr wendellgutierrez 1
News Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye... 23 hr zio-illuminati 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Thu M2BusinessSolutions 130
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Apr 3 George P 16
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences Mar 30 wendellgutierrez 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Mar 30 Tim Leydon 17
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC