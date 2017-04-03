Swift Current Real Estate market records busy first quarter
A record fourth quarter in 2016 has continued into one of the busiest first quarters to kick off the 2017 real estate market in Swift Current. Nineteen-year real estate veteran Kelsey Adam of Century 21 Accord Realty has released figures compiled by the MLSA system of the local real estate board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid...
|3 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye...
|23 hr
|zio-illuminati
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Thu
|M2BusinessSolutions
|130
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 3
|George P
|16
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Mar 30
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Tim Leydon
|17
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC