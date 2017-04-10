Survivor Contestant Jeff Varner Fired From His Job After Outing Zeke Smith During Tribal Council
Just a few days after outing fellow contestant Zeke Smith during tribal council, reports have surfaced claiming Jeff has been fired from his job as a real estate agent. According to News & Record Greensboro , Jeff was let go from his job as a real estate agent on Thursday.
