Survivor Contestant Jeff Varner Fired From His Job After Outing Zeke Smith During Tribal Council

16 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

Just a few days after outing fellow contestant Zeke Smith during tribal council, reports have surfaced claiming Jeff has been fired from his job as a real estate agent. According to News & Record Greensboro , Jeff was let go from his job as a real estate agent on Thursday.

