Spokane's hot real estate market: Five things to know - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST
Pent-up demand for homes in the Spokane-area is converging with smaller inventories to create one of the most competitive home-buying markets in years. Sellers are getting multiple bids on attractively priced properties and offers that come with price escalation clauses - things that haven't been common in the local real estate market since before the Great Recession.
