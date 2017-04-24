Spokane's hot real estate market: Fiv...

Spokane's hot real estate market: Five things to know - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Pent-up demand for homes in the Spokane-area is converging with smaller inventories to create one of the most competitive home-buying markets in years. Sellers are getting multiple bids on attractively priced properties and offers that come with price escalation clauses - things that haven't been common in the local real estate market since before the Great Recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... 20 hr CodeTalker 34
Condos for Sale in Phuket Fri LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Apr 27 Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Apr 24 John 159
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC