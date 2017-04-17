Spokane real estate market is heating up with rising prices
The Spokesman-Review reports that buyers have to move quickly, and be prepared to top other offers if they really want the home. Spokane County's inventory of homes for sale was down 28 percent in March compared to a year ago.
