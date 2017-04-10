Sousa hints upcoming housing measures...

Sousa hints upcoming housing measures will target 'property scalpers'

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa is giving strong hints that the government's much-anticipated house affordability package will include measures targeting real estate speculators, or as he calls them "property scalpers." In public comments last week, Sousa said speculators are reselling contracts for pre-construction homes multiple times before closing, using assignment clauses.

