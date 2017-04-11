Registered sex offender arrested after alleged open house incident
APPLE VALLEY >> A registered sex offender fondling himself while touring an open house was arrested by deputies from the Apple Valley station for suspicion of lewd conduct, sheriff's officials announced Tuesday. Dustin Briggs, 36, of Apple Valley, was released on $100,000 bail from the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on a charge of lewd conduct.
