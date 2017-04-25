Red hot real estate market leads to p...

Red hot real estate market leads to property tax spikes around metro Denver

Read more: Denver Post

Homeowners across metro Denver should brace themselves for notices of property valuation arriving soon in the mail that will weigh heavily on property taxes during the next two years. That's the news from seven metro-area county assessors, who on Tuesday held a news conference to announce spikes in median home property valuations, ranging from about 17 percent for single-family homes in Douglas County to 40 percent for all homes in Adams County.

