Realtor accused of fraud

Realtor accused of fraud

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Police officers escort a clerk from the Taiwan Cooperative Bank to custody in Taipei for investigation over alleged fraud on Monday, April 17. The clerk, surnamed Lai, allegedly received bribes from a realty agent in exchange for assisting his loan applications and for overestimating his real estate prices. The bank extended loans worth over NT$100 million and estimated to loss NT$20 million to NT$30 million from the loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 8 min Wondering 30
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... 2 hr TerriB1 1
Angullia Park Skyline @ Orchard Boulevard 4 hr wendellgutierrez 1
News Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12) Apr 14 Joanna 2
New Launch Condo Moulmein 27 Apr 14 wendellgutierrez 1
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Apr 9 SLB 17
News Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC