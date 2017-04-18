Realtor accused of fraud

Police officers escort a clerk from the Taiwan Cooperative Bank to custody in Taipei for investigation over alleged fraud on Monday, April 17. The clerk, surnamed Lai, allegedly received bribes from a realty agent in exchange for assisting his loan applications and for overestimating his real estate prices. The bank extended loans worth over NT$100 million and estimated to loss NT$20 million to NT$30 million from the loans.

