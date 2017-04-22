Real estate market recap, April 17-21, 2017

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales increased 4.4 percentage points to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.71 million. Rents rose 0.7 percent over the past year to a Zillow Rent Index of $1,408 per month, the slowest rate of appreciation since November 2012 when rents were up 0.6 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.