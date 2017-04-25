Real estate market on the rise in Hudson Valley
Residents looking to sell their homes should jump at the chance as real estate officials report that the price of homes in the Hudson Valley has increased. The Hudson Valley Gateway of Realtors released a report Monday that states the median price of a home in the Hudson Valley is $600,000.
