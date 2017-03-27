Real estate market mired in inventory...

Real estate market mired in inventory slump

The economy is one year better, but the housing market is down slightly as the Solano County real estate industry continues to suffer from a lack of inventory. The average price of a home sale in Solano County in February was $390,000, up from $375,000 in February 2016, and a 14.4 percent jump over the $341,000 average in February 2015, according to the latest information available from the California Association of Realtors.

