Real Estate Industry Calls Attention to Role of VA Appraisers

The Appraisal Institute, the National Association of REALTORSA and other members of the real estate industry testified before a Congressional subcommittee on Capitol Hill this week in support of the role of appraisers in the Department of Veterans Affairs Home Loan Guaranty Program. Concerns raised during the hearing centered on the program's lack of sufficient appraisal services.

