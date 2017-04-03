Real estate agent who stole from homes gets probation
A Bloomingdale real estate agent pleaded guilty to stealing items from homes in Wheeling and Palatine last year during phony showings. Jamie B. Detwiler, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to residential burglary in exchange for 24 months of TASC probation, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
